  5. Slurricane - 7g CUREsmalls
Indica

Slurricane - 7g CUREsmalls

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Slurricane - 7g CUREsmalls
About this product

Slurricane CUREsmalls by WCC are an Indica leaning cultivar created via a crossing of Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch genetics. Fruity and sweet, this strain instills a relaxing mindset with creative effects and is the perfect flower for relaxing after a long day's work. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

Do-Si-Dos

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Do-Si-Dos, also known as "Dosi," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward. 

