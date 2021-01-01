Slurricane - 7g CUREsmalls
by West Coast CureWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Slurricane CUREsmalls by WCC are an Indica leaning cultivar created via a crossing of Do-Si-Dos and Purple Punch genetics. Fruity and sweet, this strain instills a relaxing mindset with creative effects and is the perfect flower for relaxing after a long day's work. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
About this strain
Do-Si-Dos
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Do-Si-Dos, also known as "Dosi," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with qualities similar to its parent, OGKB, a GSC-phenotype. With glittering trichomes, bright pistils, and lime green and lavender leaves, this strain is a feast for eyes. Its aroma is pungent, sweet, and earthy with slight floral funkiness. These classic OG aromas blend nicely with medical-grade body effects that lean toward the sedative side with the addition of Face Off OG genetics. Enjoy a stoney, in-your-face buzz off the start that melts down over the body, prettifying the consumer with relaxation that emanates outward.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.