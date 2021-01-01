 Loading…

Slushee Live Rosin Fresh Press

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Concentrates Solventless Slushee Live Rosin Fresh Press
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solventless Slushee Live Rosin Fresh Press
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solventless Slushee Live Rosin Fresh Press

About this product

Slushee Live Rosin Fresh Press is a sweet hybrid concentrate that delivers a delicious dab with lastings effects. Pressed from a combination of the MAC1 and Sluricane flowers, these perfectly blended and pressed extracts create a breathtakingly potent live hash rosin. Smooth and sweet, Slushee Live Rosin Fresh Press expresses a fruity taste with notes of berries, grapes, and earth. The nose is similar to the flavor with a fresh floral tone and a sweet fruitiness. Instilling a pleasant mindset with cerebral effects, the relaxing high provides a welcome treat, day or night. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

