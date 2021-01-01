About this product

Slushee Live Rosin Fresh Press is a sweet hybrid concentrate that delivers a delicious dab with lastings effects. Pressed from a combination of the MAC1 and Sluricane flowers, these perfectly blended and pressed extracts create a breathtakingly potent live hash rosin. Smooth and sweet, Slushee Live Rosin Fresh Press expresses a fruity taste with notes of berries, grapes, and earth. The nose is similar to the flavor with a fresh floral tone and a sweet fruitiness. Instilling a pleasant mindset with cerebral effects, the relaxing high provides a welcome treat, day or night. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.