About this product

Snowcap is a legendary and iconic cultivar that any seasoned smoker is sure to remember. This celebrated Sativa is famed for its old-school taste and relaxed vibe. Expressed by the flower’s strong aromas, it’s Haze genetics are clearly communicated through its pungent flavor of citrus, spice, and menthol. Once experienced, you won’t soon forget this strain! Offering a motivating and cerebral high, Snowcap is a delicacy strain for the cannabis aficionado. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.