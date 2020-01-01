 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Snowcap 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

Snowcap 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Snowcap 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Snowcap 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Snowcap 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Snowcap 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Snowcap is a legendary and iconic cultivar that any seasoned smoker is sure to remember. This celebrated Sativa is famed for its old-school taste and relaxed vibe. Expressed by the flower’s strong aromas, it’s Haze genetics are clearly communicated through its pungent flavor of citrus, spice, and menthol. Once experienced, you won’t soon forget this strain! Offering a motivating and cerebral high, Snowcap is a delicacy strain for the cannabis aficionado. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.