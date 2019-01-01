 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Sour Chem Live Resin Sauce

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Sour Chem is a 50/50 hybrid live resin sauce with a smooth and earthy flavor profile that’s long lasting and vibrant. A dab of these gassed up extracts is rewarded with a strong lemon and pine flavor that has a distinctly fuel-filled exhale. Powerful, with an energetic high and long-lasting effects, Sour Chem works great in creative situations. A great dab for enjoying fine food, good people or inspired work, Sour Chem also alleviates minor bouts of pain, depression and fatigue. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.