Texas Shoreline Budder 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Sour Lemon Live Resin Sauce by West Coast Cure is a Sativa leaning extract that merges the delicious and refreshing flavors of lemons and fruit punch. Instilling an upbeat mindset with a creative kicker, this citrus-centric sugar is known to energize, motivate, and arouse the consumer’s creative juices. A great daytime dab, Sour Lemon’s effects create a sense of inspired relaxation that motivates the psyche. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements
Be the first to review this product.