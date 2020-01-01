 Loading…

Sour Lemon Live Resin Sugar

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure’s Sour Lemon Live Resin Sugar is a Sativa leaning hybrid that combines the delicious and refreshing flavors of lemons and fruit punch. Generating an upbeat mindset with a creative kicker, this citrus-centric sugar is known to energize, motivate, and arouse the consumer’s creative juices. A great daytime dab, Sour Lemon’s effects create a sense of inspired relaxation that motivates the psyche. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

