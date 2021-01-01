 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Strawberry Banana
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Strawberry Banana
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Strawberry Banana
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Strawberry Banana

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Strawberry Banana -- A.K.A. “Strawnana” -- is a Hybrid strain that was first propagated by Crockett Family Farms and released by DNA genetics. A cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and a Strawberry phenotype of the Bubblegum strain, the strain’s flowers are light green, dense, and loaded with trichomes. The aroma is distinct and very fruity, with the smell of ripe bananas and strawberries overwhelming your nose. This fruity sweetness translates well to the taste. A pleasing strain with a strong berry exhale, the effect is nice and relaxing. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review