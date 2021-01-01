About this product

Strawberry Banana -- A.K.A. “Strawnana” -- is a Hybrid strain that was first propagated by Crockett Family Farms and released by DNA genetics. A cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and a Strawberry phenotype of the Bubblegum strain, the strain’s flowers are light green, dense, and loaded with trichomes. The aroma is distinct and very fruity, with the smell of ripe bananas and strawberries overwhelming your nose. This fruity sweetness translates well to the taste. A pleasing strain with a strong berry exhale, the effect is nice and relaxing. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.