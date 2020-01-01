 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Strawberry Banana Live Resin Sauce

by West Coast Cure

Strawberry Banana Live Resin Sauce by WCC is one delicious dab. A hybridized concentrate extracted from exceptional genetics, it captures the essence and power of the Strawberry Banana strain that was first cultivated by DNA Genetics. A byproduct of the sophisticated cross of Crockett's Banana Kush and a strawberry phenotype of Bubblegum, this sauce has a distinctly sweet and smooth flavor that features a candied banana finish. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.