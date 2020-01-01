About this product

Strawberry Bananza is an Indica dominant rosin extracted from a new phenotype of the Strawberry Banana cultivar. Created as a collaboration between West Coast Cure and Kalya extracts, Bananza's flavor is a sweet and creamy strawberry with a subtle, light, candied banana finish. Sweet and gassy, the nose is reminiscent of a strawberry banana candy. With such a tasty profile, this unique concentrate makes a great post-meal dab that can be creative, euphoric, and calming. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.