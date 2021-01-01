Strawberry Blast - 10 Piece CUREibles
by West Coast CureWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Get the harvest party started with Strawberry Blast CUREibles by West Coast Cure. These mouthwatering THC-infused gummies provide a restorative blend of cannabinoids and calming fruity terpenes. Available in nitro sealed mylar packs of three or ten pieces, these 10MG-THC Strawberry Blast gummies refresh you from the inside out. * West Coast Cure™ edibles are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
