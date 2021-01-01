 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Strawberry Blast - 3 Piece CUREibles

Strawberry Blast - 3 Piece CUREibles

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Edibles Candy Strawberry Blast - 3 Piece CUREibles

About this product

Get the harvest party started with Strawberry Blast CUREibles by West Coast Cure. These mouthwatering THC-infused gummies provide a restorative blend of cannabinoids and calming fruity terpenes. Available in nitro sealed mylar packs of three or ten pieces, these 10MG-THC Strawberry Blast gummies refresh you from the inside out. * West Coast Cure™ edibles are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

