Strawberry Blondie is a muscular, Indica-dominant rosin that generates tranquil effects and a fruity terpene profile. A byproduct of the skillful cultivators at Los Angeles Kush, these solventless dabs were produced from the Strawberry Banana and Banana OG gene pool. Derived from strains cultivated by the legendary DNA Genetics and Serious Seeds, Strawberry Blondie was created by crossing some of Crockett's delicious Banana Kush with a Strawberry phenotype of Bubblegum. Pressed from fresh frozen flowers, this rosin is a delicious extract that melts clean and leaves a delightful taste on the palate. A solventless snap with a fruity punch, Strawberry Blondie leaves the consumer with an introspective mindset and a profound body high. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.