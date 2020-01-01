 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Strawberry Blondie Solventless Rosin

Strawberry Blondie Solventless Rosin

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solventless Strawberry Blondie Solventless Rosin
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solventless Strawberry Blondie Solventless Rosin

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Strawberry Blondie is a muscular, Indica-dominant rosin that generates tranquil effects and a fruity terpene profile. A byproduct of the skillful cultivators at Los Angeles Kush, these solventless dabs were produced from the Strawberry Banana and Banana OG gene pool. Derived from strains cultivated by the legendary DNA Genetics and Serious Seeds, Strawberry Blondie was created by crossing some of Crockett's delicious Banana Kush with a Strawberry phenotype of Bubblegum. Pressed from fresh frozen flowers, this rosin is a delicious extract that melts clean and leaves a delightful taste on the palate. A solventless snap with a fruity punch, Strawberry Blondie leaves the consumer with an introspective mindset and a profound body high. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.