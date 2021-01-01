Strawberry Guava Live Rosin Fresh Press
by West Coast CureWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Strawberry Guava Live Rosin Fresh Press is a refreshing hybrid extract. The flower’s genetics are a cross between Strawberry Banana and Papaya. Carefully harvested and flash frozen at peak maturation, the buds are then washed into bubble hash before being pressed into rosin. Producing a berry-centric dab with a smooth and creamy taste, its effects are powerful and uplifting. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
About this strain
Strawberry Guava
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Strawberry Guava is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Strawberry Guava. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.