Hybrid

Strawberry Guava Live Rosin Fresh Press

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Strawberry Guava Live Rosin Fresh Press is a refreshing hybrid extract. The flower’s genetics are a cross between Strawberry Banana and Papaya. Carefully harvested and flash frozen at peak maturation, the buds are then washed into bubble hash before being pressed into rosin. Producing a berry-centric dab with a smooth and creamy taste, its effects are powerful and uplifting. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

Strawberry Guava

Strawberry Guava
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Strawberry Guava is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Strawberry Guava. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

