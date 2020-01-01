About this product

These Sugar Cookies provide the senses with a different type of rush: A delicious hybrid flower, it’s genetics are derived from a three-way cross of Crystal Gayle, Blue Hawaiian, and Sensi Star. The integrated genetics produce a flower with a sweet and fruity aroma, a delicate berry palate, and a hit of tropical vanilla and caramel. An olfactory treat that relaxes the mind and soothes the body, Sugar Cookies’ eftects provide a relaxing and high that is pleasurable any time of the day or night. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.