 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Super Grape - 3 Piece CUREibles

Super Grape - 3 Piece CUREibles

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Edibles Candy Super Grape - 3 Piece CUREibles

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Super Grape CUREibles by WCC pairs our THC-infused gummies with sweet hybrid-like terpenes. Loaded with honeyed tones of sweet grapes, these 10MG edibles allow for an enhanced laid-back vibe to flourish. Regardless if you’re strolling through wine country or stuck in DTLA traffic, Super Grape CUREibles leaves you with a chill disposition. Available in packs of three and ten. * West Coast Cure™ edibles are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review