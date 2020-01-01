About this product

Super Sour Diesel is a thought-provoking cross of Sour Diesel and Super Silver Haze. A delightfully delicious Sativa dominant strain, this inspiring cultivar will have you lining up for more! At first whiff, the aroma expresses a nice pungent gassiness - which was inherited from the diesel genetics. WCC’s Super Sour Diesel has a sweet petrol and earth savor that clings to your palate. An excellent mid-day motivator, this Sativa leaning hybrid makes for an energized daytime smoke. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.