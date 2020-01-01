 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Super Sour Diesel 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Super Sour Diesel is a thought-provoking cross of Sour Diesel and Super Silver Haze. A delightfully delicious Sativa dominant strain, this inspiring cultivar will have you lining up for more! At first whiff, the aroma expresses a nice pungent gassiness - which was inherited from the diesel genetics. WCC’s Super Sour Diesel has a sweet petrol and earth savor that clings to your palate. An excellent mid-day motivator, this Sativa leaning hybrid makes for an energized daytime smoke. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.