Super Sour Glue is an Indica-dominant hybrid cross of Original Glue and Sour OG Kush. Chunky, bright green, and frosty like a popsicle, the nose from this cultivar expresses a sweet and earthy aroma with a light whiff of petrol. The strain's flavor extends a sour and earthy zest on the frontend with a fuel finish that can linger in your mouth. Palatable, potent, and rare, this cultivar is a robust smoke that can elevate your mood and one you won't want to miss! * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.