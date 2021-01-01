 Loading…

T.I.T.S "This Is The Shit" 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure claims the cannabis title with its cut of T.I.T.S; A.K.A., This Is The Shit. While the name speaks for itself, one sampling of TITS' diesel flavors and lemony aromas will have experienced tokers reaching for this sexy cultivar again and again. A robust and balanced Hybrid, TITS’ sparkling trichomes and powerful cannabinoids are expressed via a mind-boggling sense of euphoric feelings and soothing physical sedation. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

