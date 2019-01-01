About this product

The Cured Tangie Joint from West Coast CureTM expresses a sativa phenotype and packs a toothsome flavor. A hybridized cross between an old school Skunk and California Orange, the Cured Tangie Joint radiates a fragrant citrus aroma that dominates the palate, electrifies the taste buds and energizes the mind. Typically testing in the mid 20-percentile for THC, this cultivar provides a focused mindset with creative tendencies. And when lit, ripped and inhaled, the joint’s psychoactive compounds provide a tropical treat for the senses. WCC’sTM Cured Tangie Joint is loaded with sweet and citrusy terps that are physically uplifting and mentally stimulating. A thought-provoking smoke with a delicious kick, The Cured Tangie Joint from West Coast CureTM is a well balanced strain that works nicely morning, noon, or night. * West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.