Tangie Pre-Roll - 1g

by West Coast Cure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The Cured Tangie Joint from West Coast CureTM expresses a sativa phenotype and packs a toothsome flavor. A hybridized cross between an old school Skunk and California Orange, the Cured Tangie Joint radiates a fragrant citrus aroma that dominates the palate, electrifies the taste buds and energizes the mind. Typically testing in the mid 20-percentile for THC, this cultivar provides a focused mindset with creative tendencies. And when lit, ripped and inhaled, the joint’s psychoactive compounds provide a tropical treat for the senses. WCC’sTM Cured Tangie Joint is loaded with sweet and citrusy terps that are physically uplifting and mentally stimulating. A thought-provoking smoke with a delicious kick, The Cured Tangie Joint from West Coast CureTM is a well balanced strain that works nicely morning, noon, or night. * West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.