About this product

The Creek is an Indica-dominant hybrid cross of Sour Scout and Zkittles. Offering a refreshing hit of ripe fruit and zesty citrus, it's smoke delivers a doughy vanilla finish and instills soothing effects. A potent strain propagated from revered genetics, Creek's cured flower radiates an intense aroma that leaves consumers feeling focused, relaxed, and happy. An excellent strain for ending a busy day, it relaxes the body and unwinds the mind. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.