About this product

T.K.O. is a forceful, bare-knuckled champ within the hybrid world of Indica dominant strains. A potent cross of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) x White x Tahoe OG, TKO’s palatable terpenes and cannabinoids beat down the stressed out psyche with a left, right combo. Packed with unique compounds, the strain produces an earthy, nutty and light citrus nose with a sweet and spicy flavor profile. Throwing a flury jabs and a blazing fast uppercut at physical pain, TKO’s effects will knock out the most seasoned smokers. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.