 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Tropical Pineapple - 10 Piece CUREibles

Tropical Pineapple - 10 Piece CUREibles

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Edibles Candy Tropical Pineapple - 10 Piece CUREibles

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Tropical Pineapple CUREibles by WCC seamlessly creates a tasty collaboration between nature, science, and cannabis edibles. With hints of papaya and mango, this Tropical Pineapple gummy leaves you feeling like you’ve spent a relaxing day on a sandy beach in the Bahamas. Available in packs of three or ten, these delicious THC-infused gummies provide a great way to discreetly relax whether you’re at the beach or in the office. * West Coast Cure™ edibles are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review