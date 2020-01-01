 Loading…
Tropical Storm 1g Solventless Hash Rosin

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Tropical Storm Solventless Hash Rosin is a Sativa dominant hybrid that was created by mixing Papaya, Stardawg, and Wilson. Created from impressive genetics, you're bound to identify some intriguing flavors in these high-end dabs. As the flavor of ripe fruit floods the palate, a smooth and gassy finish elevates the mind. A sweet treat for the overstimulated senses, the nose is extremely tropical with the papaya and sweet banana coming through like a boss. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf Hash Rosin is packaged in opaque glass for premium freshness and is compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.