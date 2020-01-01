About this product

Tropical Storm Solventless Hash Rosin is a Sativa dominant hybrid that was created by mixing Papaya, Stardawg, and Wilson. Created from impressive genetics, you're bound to identify some intriguing flavors in these high-end dabs. As the flavor of ripe fruit floods the palate, a smooth and gassy finish elevates the mind. A sweet treat for the overstimulated senses, the nose is extremely tropical with the papaya and sweet banana coming through like a boss. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf Hash Rosin is packaged in opaque glass for premium freshness and is compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.