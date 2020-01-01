About this product

True OG is a heavy, Indica leaning flower that has won several cannabis cup awards since it was first cultivated in the early-2000s. A popular strain for those with an elevated tolerance level, its genetics are known for expressing a rich and gassy aroma that produces a pine and pepper flavor. Accentuated by hints of a lemon pledge savor, True OG is a happy and relaxing smoke! * All of West Coast Cure’s top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.