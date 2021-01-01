Lemon Grenade Budder 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Ultra Jack Live Resin Sugar is a vigorous Sativa-dominant concentrate that instills a distinct cerebral energy. A terpy extract with a pronounced nose, Ultra Jack’s flavor profile smacks of pine, sandalwood, citrus, and sweet chai. The effects provide an energized and euphoric high that works perfectly as a mid-day motivator. An ideal choice for social activities or providing creative inspiration, Ultra Jack melts inhibition and relaxes the ego - allowing for contemplative moments. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Be the first to review this product.