 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Ultra Jack Live Resin Sugar

Ultra Jack Live Resin Sugar

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Ultra Jack Live Resin Sugar
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Ultra Jack Live Resin Sugar
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Ultra Jack Live Resin Sugar

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Ultra Jack Live Resin Sugar is a vigorous Sativa-dominant concentrate that instills a distinct cerebral energy. A terpy extract with a pronounced nose, Ultra Jack’s flavor profile smacks of pine, sandalwood, citrus, and sweet chai. The effects provide an energized and euphoric high that works perfectly as a mid-day motivator. An ideal choice for social activities or providing creative inspiration, Ultra Jack melts inhibition and relaxes the ego - allowing for contemplative moments. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review