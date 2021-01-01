 Loading…

  Unobtainium OG 3.5g CUREflower

Unobtainium OG 3.5g CUREflower

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Unobtainium OG 3.5g CUREflower

About this product

Unobtainium OG is a recently resurrected OG strain that leans towards the Indica side genetic spectrum. Featuring an energizing splash of Sativa, the flavor expresses a potent gassy lemon & pine taste with a robust and lingering earth-finish. Its powerful nose has a pungent blend of petrol and pinesol - which is extremely strong and aromatic. The high THC content leads to a pleasurable body-high, while its Sativa tendencies let your mind drift and lends to creative energy. Unobtainium OG is a great smoke ... if you can obtain it! * All top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are packaged in nitro sealed cans or mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

