  5. Unobtanium OG 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

Unobtanium OG 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Unobtanium OG is a recently resurrected OG strain that leans towards the Indica side genetic spectrum. Featuring an energizing splash of Sativa, the flavor expresses a potent gassy lemon & pine taste with a robust and lingering earth-finish. Its powerful nose has a pungent blend of petrol and pinesol - which is extremely strong and aromatic. The high THC content leads to a pleasurable body-high, while its Sativa tendencies let your mind drift and lends to creative energy. Unobtainium OG is a great smoke ... if you can obtain it! * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.