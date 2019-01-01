 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Venom OG Live Resin Sauce

by West Coast Cure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Get bit by WCC’sTM Venom OG Live Resin Sauce. The high from these nug run concentrates deliver a fierce dab with a complex flavor profile. An Indica dominant OG Live Resin, the sauce is loaded with petrol terps that express a citrus and pine flavor with a smooth and earthy finish. As powerful as it is tasty, a dab of Venom OG is a relaxing way to end the day. Venom OG Live Resin Sauce is a high-THC antidote for mitigating joint discomfort, insomnia, and the monotony of an otherwise boring day. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.