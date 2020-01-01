 Loading…

Watermelon Live Resin Badder -1g

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Watermelon Live Resin Badder is a unique hybrid concentrate from unknown lineage. As implied by its name, the badder’s overall aroma and flavor are sweet and refreshing. The dab offers a spicy hash-forward taste and expresses a fruit-centric flavor profile of ripe berries, grapes, and of course, watermelon. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.