Watermelon Live Resin Badder is a unique hybrid concentrate from unknown lineage. As implied by its name, the badder’s overall aroma and flavor are sweet and refreshing. The dab offers a spicy hash-forward taste and expresses a fruit-centric flavor profile of ripe berries, grapes, and of course, watermelon. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.