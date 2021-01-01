Watermelon OG - 3.5g CUREflower
About this product
Watermelon OG is an Indica dominant hybrid strain that comes from unknown origins -- but don’t let the lack of pedigree fool you. This bud is a true champion! With an aromatic nose of skunk, fuel, and sweet fruits, the flavor is a hit of ripe watermelon with an earthy finish. Frosty, purple, and green, its perfectly cured flowers are saturated in relaxing trichomes. Strong and relaxing, the effects create a general sense of overall euphoria. * All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
About this strain
Watermelon
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Watermelon, also known as "Watermelon Kush" and "Watermelon OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing two unknown parents. Watermelon produces relaxing effects, making it useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time. Growers say this strain has large, dense buds that are valued for their high THC content.
