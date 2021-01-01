Watermelon Zkittlez 1/8th Canned Flower
by West Coast CureWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Watermelon Zkittlez is a candied Indica dominant hybrid strain that crosses the popular genetics of Zkittlez and Watermelon. The cured flowers from this cultivar produce a nice medium-sized bud with frosty green calyx. Covered in sticky trichomes, the bud’s smell is sweet and earthy with notes of melon and citrus. As the name suggests, the taste has a sweet, fruity, melon frontend, followed by a slightly sour and tart finish. This is a great strain for ending the busy workday or as an after-dinner dessert. * All top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are packaged in nitro sealed cans or mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
About this brand
West Coast Cure
About this strain
Watermelon Zkittlez
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Watermelon Zkittlez is the indica-dominant cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.