Indica

Watermelon Zkittlez 3.5g Cure Flower

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Watermelon Zkittlez 3.5g Cure Flower
Watermelon Zkittlez is a candied Indica dominant hybrid strain that crosses the popular genetics of Zkittlez and Watermelon. The cured flowers from this cultivar produce a nice medium-sized bud with frosty green calyx. Covered in sticky trichomes, the bud’s smell is sweet and earthy with notes of melon and citrus. As the name suggests, the taste has a sweet, fruity, melon frontend, followed by a slightly sour and tart finish. This is a great strain for ending the busy workday or as an after-dinner dessert. * All top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are packaged in nitro sealed cans or mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

Watermelon Zkittlez

  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Watermelon Zkittlez is the indica-dominant cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.

