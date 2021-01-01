About this product

Watermelon Zkittlez is a candied Indica dominant hybrid strain that crosses the popular genetics of Zkittlez and Watermelon. The cured flowers from this cultivar produce a nice medium-sized bud with frosty green calyx. Covered in sticky trichomes, the bud’s smell is sweet and earthy with notes of melon and citrus. As the name suggests, the taste has a sweet, fruity, melon frontend, followed by a slightly sour and tart finish. This is a great strain for ending the busy workday or as an after-dinner dessert. * All top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are packaged in nitro sealed cans or mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.