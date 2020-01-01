About this product

Wedding Cake is an Indica forward hybrid with a unique and spicy aroma. The strain represents a blissful union between two stellar cultivars: Cherry Pie and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). Fragrant, fresh, and potent, the terps expressed by this strain produce an aroma of baked goods with a dash of spicy pepper. When you say ‘I Do’ to Wedding Cake’s mood-enhancing compounds, you’ll enjoy the temporary breathlessness of true love at first smoke. * All of West Coast Cure’s 1 gram top-shelf indoor flowers are packaged in nitro sealed mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.