Wedding Cake 1 Gram Flower

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Wedding Cake 1 Gram Flower

About this product

Wedding Cake is an Indica forward hybrid with a unique and spicy aroma. The strain represents a blissful union between two stellar cultivars: Cherry Pie and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). Fragrant, fresh, and potent, the terps expressed by this strain produce an aroma of baked goods with a dash of spicy pepper. When you say ‘I Do’ to Wedding Cake’s mood-enhancing compounds, you’ll enjoy the temporary breathlessness of true love at first smoke. * All of West Coast Cure’s 1 gram top-shelf indoor flowers are packaged in nitro sealed mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.