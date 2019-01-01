 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  5. Wedding Cake 1/8th Can (3.5g)

Wedding Cake 1/8th Can (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

The Wedding Cake cultivar from West Coast CureTM is an Indica heavy hybrid with a unique and spicy aroma. A delicious cross between Cherry Pie and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies), Wedding Cake’s terpene profile is expressed by an air of baked goods mixed with a dash of spicy pepper. Distinguished by its purple and pink hues, the strain’s trichome coated buds are considered effective at promoting a restorative moment of tranquility. Eat, drink, and get married without fear: Wedding Cake’s mood-enhancing compounds help alleviate tension and ease pain any time of the day or night. While getting ready for any wedding can be a stressful event, this strain helps make those nerve-racking moments in life a tad more enjoyable. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.