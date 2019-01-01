About this product

The Wedding Cake cultivar from West Coast CureTM is an Indica heavy hybrid with a unique and spicy aroma. A delicious cross between Cherry Pie and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies), Wedding Cake’s terpene profile is expressed by an air of baked goods mixed with a dash of spicy pepper. Distinguished by its purple and pink hues, the strain’s trichome coated buds are considered effective at promoting a restorative moment of tranquility. Eat, drink, and get married without fear: Wedding Cake’s mood-enhancing compounds help alleviate tension and ease pain any time of the day or night. While getting ready for any wedding can be a stressful event, this strain helps make those nerve-racking moments in life a tad more enjoyable. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.