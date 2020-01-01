 Loading…

Wedding Cake Live Resin Badder - 1g

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Wedding Cake Live Resin Badder - 1g

About this product

Wedding Cake Live Resin Badder is a terpy Indica dominant extract that produces a dab with a sweet and earthy savor. This celebratory concentrate has a citrus-forward blast of diesel decadence. A genetic cross of GSC and Cherry Pie, the dab provides a sweet vapor that tastes like a floral and fruity treat. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.