 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Wedding Cake Live Resin Sauce

Wedding Cake Live Resin Sauce

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Wedding Cake Live Resin Sauce
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Wedding Cake Live Resin Sauce
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Wedding Cake Live Resin Sauce
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Wedding Cake Live Resin Sauce
West Coast Cure Concentrates Solvent Wedding Cake Live Resin Sauce

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Wedding Cake Live Resin Sauce is a terpy Indica dominant hybrid that produces a persuasive sweetness with an earthy savor. A sappy sauce with a citrus-infused blast of petrol decadence; the dab provides a therapeutic vape for those feeling a tad bit anxious or stressed. Known for increasing the enjoyment of some night-time activities, the strain’s effect helps both the newly-wed and nearly dead enjoy a new take on their marital relationship. A carefree and euphoric concentrate that relaxes the mind and sedates the body, this sauce may work better as a celebratory, post-wedding day vape. * West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.