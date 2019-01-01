 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Wedding Cake Pre-Roll - 1g

by West Coast Cure

About this product

The Cured Joint of Wedding Cake is an indica dominant hybrid cross between Cherry Pie and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). When lit, hit, held and exhaled, Wedding Cake produces a superior flavor that exudes a smooth sweetness with an earthy palette. Great medicine for those with jitters on their big day, this Wedding Cake has the ability to soothe and relax. With a hint of honeyed citrus crossed with a blast of skunk-funk decadence, the strain provides a holistic toke for a more relaxed mindset known to heighten the enjoyment of many nocturnal activities. * West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.