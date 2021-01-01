 Loading…

Hybrid

Wedding Mints - 3.5g CUREflower

by West Coast Cure

Wedding Mints - 3.5g CUREflower
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Wedding Mints - 3.5g CUREflower

About this product

Wedding Mints are an Indica leaning cross of Wedding Cake and Kush Mints. A blissful union of high-end genetics, the strain delivers a delicious smoke that's packed with mood-altering terpenes. The flavor, inherited from its award-winning parents, is sweet, doughy, and loaded with hints of vanilla. Aromatic and rich, the smell expresses an earthy, sweet, and minty nose. A chunky, dense, and frosty flower, the perfectly cured buds flash a nice mix of purple and green calyxes and have uplifting and relaxing effects. * All top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control.

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake, also known as "Triangle Mints #23," is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Triangle Kush with Animal Mints. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.

