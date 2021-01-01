About this product

Wedding Mints are an Indica leaning cross of Wedding Cake and Kush Mints. A blissful union of high-end genetics, the strain delivers a delicious smoke that's packed with mood-altering terpenes. The flavor, inherited from its award-winning parents, is sweet, doughy, and loaded with hints of vanilla. Aromatic and rich, the smell expresses an earthy, sweet, and minty nose. A chunky, dense, and frosty flower, the perfectly cured buds flash a nice mix of purple and green calyxes and have uplifting and relaxing effects. * All top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control.