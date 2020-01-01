 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. West Coast Willie

West Coast Willie

by West Coast Cure

West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower West Coast Willie

About this product

About this strain

West Coast Willie

West Coast Willie

Bred by the Gage Green Group, West Coast Willie is a cross of Willie Nelson and Joseph OG. This strain holds onto the mind-wandering high from Willie Nelson and brings dense, resinous flowers thanks to Joseph OG. Expect a hashy smoke with vanilla licorice, pepper, and earthy undertones, and a high that will keep you happily soaring for hours on end.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.