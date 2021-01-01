About this product

Wild Blueberry CUREibles by WCC are a therapeutic gummy that offers calming effects. A mouthwatering treat for the adventurous soul, these gummies are available in packs of three or ten. A delicious 10MG-THC-infused treat, these edibles provide a great way to discreetly relax anywhere, anytime. Take one Wild Blueberry gummy after a stressful day or work and feel the tension melt away. * West Coast Cure™ edibles are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.