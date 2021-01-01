 Loading…

by West Coast Cure

About this product

Wild Blueberry CUREibles by WCC are a therapeutic gummy that offers calming effects. A mouthwatering treat for the adventurous soul, these gummies are available in packs of three or ten. A delicious 10MG-THC-infused treat, these edibles provide a great way to discreetly relax anywhere, anytime. Take one Wild Blueberry gummy after a stressful day or work and feel the tension melt away. * West Coast Cure™ edibles are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

About this brand

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.

