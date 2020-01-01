Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Wookies is an Indica dominant hybrid cross of White 91 and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). A frosty flower with generous trichome production, WCC's Wookies unites the glacial goodness of White 91 with the minty and musky aromas of Girl Scout. A full-bodied smoke that has a light gassiness with a strong earth and coffee finish, Wookies' effect provides the seasoned consumer with a robust high. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
