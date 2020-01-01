 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Wookies 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

Wookies 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

Write a review
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Wookies 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Wookies 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Wookies 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
West Coast Cure Cannabis Flower Wookies 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Wookies is an Indica dominant hybrid cross of White 91 and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). A frosty flower with generous trichome production, WCC's Wookies unites the glacial goodness of White 91 with the minty and musky aromas of Girl Scout. A full-bodied smoke that has a light gassiness with a strong earth and coffee finish, Wookies' effect provides the seasoned consumer with a robust high. Packed with influential terpenes and cannabinoids, the strain is known for calming our inner savage beast, day or night. * All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

West Coast Cure Logo
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.