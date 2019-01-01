 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Wookies Pre-Roll - 1g

by West Coast Cure

The Wookies Cured Joint from WCCTM is an Indica-dominant hybrid cross between White 91 and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies). A descendant from the Cookies and OG Kush gene pool, Wookies instills a strong sense of cerebral pleasure and physical relaxation. Recognized for its tasty terpene profile and high-THC content, this joint is a beneficial companion for those intergalactic travelers in pain. The pine-fueled citrus aroma emanating from the Wookies strain might smell a bit odd at first. The joint projects the sweet smell of pine, petrol, and citrus once the WCCTM joint tube is opened. A happy and euphoric toke, Wookies is often used by individuals seeking relief from insomnia, pain, or depression. * West Coast Cure Cured Joints are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.