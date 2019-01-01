 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Zkittles 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

Zkittles is an award-winning Indica-dominant hybrid created by Third Gen Fam that has undisclosed genetics but is rumored to be a blend of Grape Ape and Grapefruit. Impeccably cultivated, cured and preserved, the buds are loaded with terpenes that express aromas of candied citrus with a dash of lemon-lime. The initial effects of Zkittles provide a slight motivational multiplier that enables heightened levels of mental clarity. A happy and relaxing smoke, consumers may find this fruity cultivar is the perfect strain to start or end their busy day. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.