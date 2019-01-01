About this product

Zkittles is an award-winning Indica-dominant hybrid created by Third Gen Fam that has undisclosed genetics but is rumored to be a blend of Grape Ape and Grapefruit. Impeccably cultivated, cured and preserved, the buds are loaded with terpenes that express aromas of candied citrus with a dash of lemon-lime. The initial effects of Zkittles provide a slight motivational multiplier that enables heightened levels of mental clarity. A happy and relaxing smoke, consumers may find this fruity cultivar is the perfect strain to start or end their busy day. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.