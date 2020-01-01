About this product

Zookies is a relaxing hybrid cross of Animal Cookies and the original Gorilla Glue (Original Glue). First propagated by Alien Labs, Zookies expresses several unique characteristics. The flowers are a dense, deep green mixed with some purple hues and loads of frosty trichomes. Producing a sweet and spicy cookie taste that’s peppered with a fresh-baked cookie flavor, Zookies’ emits a sour and spice hit with gassy undertones. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.