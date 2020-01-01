 Loading…
Zookies 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)

by West Coast Cure

Zookies is a relaxing hybrid cross of Animal Cookies and the original Gorilla Glue (Original Glue). First propagated by Alien Labs, Zookies expresses several unique characteristics. The flowers are a dense, deep green mixed with some purple hues and loads of frosty trichomes. Producing a sweet and spicy cookie taste that’s peppered with a fresh-baked cookie flavor, Zookies’ emits a sour and spice hit with gassy undertones. * All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.