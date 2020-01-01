 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Lemon OG Cartridge 0.5g

Lemon OG Cartridge 0.5g

by West Coast Farms

Write a review
West Coast Farms Concentrates Cartridges Lemon OG Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon OG Kush

Lemon OG Kush

What this skunky indica lacks in longevity it makes up for in speed. A cross between the mythical Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and The OG #18, Lemon OG provides users with a quick-acting sleepy head sensation. While Lemon OG has inherited a skunky aroma from its kush relatives, this particular strain is mild tasting and pleasant smelling with fruity undertones. Lemon OG tends to feel more psychoactive than other members of the kush family, but still offers a heavy, medicated feel. The strain is great for stress relief and increasing appetite. These plants usually flower in 8-10 weeks.

About this brand

West Coast Farms Logo
West Coast Farms operates a purpose-built farm where all flower is grown in our environmentally controlled, state-of-the-art facility. We use multi-spectrum light; a combination of the sun’s natural energy alongside forced ultraviolet light to ensure a more predictable, high quality product. At West Coast Farms we harvests 4-5 times a year which enables us to always guarantee fresh product. All growing is done with premium soil in reusable Macro beds which produces excellent flavored flower and strong plant development. All flower is hand-trimmed and cured in glass. No expense has been spared or detail overlooked to provide some of the best cannabis in the state of Oregon.