Pineapple OG Cartridge 0.5g

by West Coast Farms

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

This 70% sativa hybrid is thought to be a cross between Pineapple Express and an unknown OG Kush hybrid, and is probably only available on the West Coast. As a relatively rare find, the cannabinoid content of Pineapple OG is unclear, but both parent strains are known for their potency, so expect this one to be pretty strong. Smoke reports mention a sweet-spicy pineapple flavor and odors of lemon, pine and fuel, and Pineapple OG is said to provide an upbeat, cerebral high with a decent body buzz.

West Coast Farms operates a purpose-built farm where all flower is grown in our environmentally controlled, state-of-the-art facility. We use multi-spectrum light; a combination of the sun’s natural energy alongside forced ultraviolet light to ensure a more predictable, high quality product. At West Coast Farms we harvests 4-5 times a year which enables us to always guarantee fresh product. All growing is done with premium soil in reusable Macro beds which produces excellent flavored flower and strong plant development. All flower is hand-trimmed and cured in glass. No expense has been spared or detail overlooked to provide some of the best cannabis in the state of Oregon.