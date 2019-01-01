 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Silver Bullet

Silver Bullet

by West Coast Smoke

About this product

This smooth and fast acting device is good for the beginner smoker all the way up to our beloved connoisseurs. Filled with the highest grade full spectrum distillate oil and flavoured with organic terpenes local to BC. This pen packs in the power and all the flavour you all have been asking for!

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.

About this brand

Our golden distillate is processed using AAA BC Bud. We use only the best to ensure your experience is unparalleled to any you’ve had before! We use 100% organic all natural terpenes for flavour profiles that are exquisite. The oil has been customized for each pen to ensure proper delivery so the user gets the best quality pulls. This innovation means that the user gets the full benefits without large flashy plumes. We strive for a high class product to take us into the next generation of cannabis users.