This smooth and fast acting device is good for the beginner smoker all the way up to our beloved connoisseurs. Filled with the highest grade full spectrum distillate oil and flavoured with organic terpenes local to BC. This pen packs in the power and all the flavour you all have been asking for!
About this strain
Grape Ape
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Grape Ape, propagated by Apothecary Genetics and Barney’s Farm, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. Named for its distinct grape-like smell, this indica is known for providing carefree relaxation that can help soothe pain, stress, and anxiety. Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time.