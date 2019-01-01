Our golden distillate is processed using AAA BC Bud. We use only the best to ensure your experience is unparalleled to any you’ve had before! We use 100% organic all natural terpenes for flavour profiles that are exquisite. The oil has been customized for each pen to ensure proper delivery so the user gets the best quality pulls. This innovation means that the user gets the full benefits without large flashy plumes. We strive for a high class product to take us into the next generation of cannabis users.