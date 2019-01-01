 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
The Gold Digger

by West Coast Smoke

From the beaches of Monaco to the sky scrapers of Dubai. This Golddigger is met with dropping beauty, elegance and a pull that will keep you coming back for more! Filled with only the best AAA golden distillate, flavoured with 100% organic, all natural terpenes from a local BC farm.

Purple OG Kush

Purple OG Kush is a powerful strain known for its intense high that envelops both mind and body. With a thick aroma of musty berries and pine, the smell and taste of this strain are as strong as the effects themselves. Purple OG Kush may cause you to feel sleepy, cloudy, and unfocused, making this strain perfect for nighttime use. Both new and experienced consumers should use this strain cautiously, as a little goes a very long way.

Our golden distillate is processed using AAA BC Bud. We use only the best to ensure your experience is unparalleled to any you’ve had before! We use 100% organic all natural terpenes for flavour profiles that are exquisite. The oil has been customized for each pen to ensure proper delivery so the user gets the best quality pulls. This innovation means that the user gets the full benefits without large flashy plumes. We strive for a high class product to take us into the next generation of cannabis users.