About this product
From the beaches of Monaco to the sky scrapers of Dubai. This Golddigger is met with dropping beauty, elegance and a pull that will keep you coming back for more! Filled with only the best AAA golden distillate, flavoured with 100% organic, all natural terpenes from a local BC farm.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Purple OG Kush
Purple OG Kush is a powerful strain known for its intense high that envelops both mind and body. With a thick aroma of musty berries and pine, the smell and taste of this strain are as strong as the effects themselves. Purple OG Kush may cause you to feel sleepy, cloudy, and unfocused, making this strain perfect for nighttime use. Both new and experienced consumers should use this strain cautiously, as a little goes a very long way.